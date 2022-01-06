KANSAS CITY, Mo. – National Tech Day is January 6. Tech expert, Burton Kelso, shared his top 5 tech trends for 2022.
- The end of 3G means tech companies will switch over to 5G. The service allows people to access the internet faster.
- Expect more smart home devices. You’ll probably see more products that connect to Google devices and Amazon’s Alexa like smart home connect TV, garage door openers, and even Christmas trees.
- Rural areas will get faster internet.
- New tech will help parents monitor babies.
- The right to repair act – an effort that would allow consumers the right to fix a product if it breaks.