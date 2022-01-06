Tech trends for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – National Tech Day is January 6. Tech expert, Burton Kelso, shared his top 5 tech trends for 2022.

  1. The end of 3G means tech companies will switch over to 5G. The service allows people to access the internet faster.
  2. Expect more smart home devices. You’ll probably see more products that connect to Google devices and Amazon’s Alexa like smart home connect TV, garage door openers, and even Christmas trees.
  3. Rural areas will get faster internet.
  4. New tech will help parents monitor babies.
  5. The right to repair act – an effort that would allow consumers the right to fix a product if it breaks.

