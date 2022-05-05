KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We welcome you to explore the creative art of Henna. From classes and home kits, Henna Hands by Nida is your one-stop show for all of your henna needs. Walking us through the various forms of henna is Nida, owners of Henna Hands by Nida.

Nida talks about henna and it’s counterpart in South American cultures. Both are plant-based and temporary, so if you’re thinking of getting a tattoo, it’s a great way to try out the design and location out before getting it done permanently.

To learn more, visit Henna-Hands.com.