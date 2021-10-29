Testing out the perfect cocktail delivered in a box

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s the perfect cocktail to serve this halloween and everything you need is in one box. Great Day KC Producer Palmer Davidson and I found a drink delivery service that will turn you into a top notch bartender. We tried the Cocktail Courier’s Cocktail Kit containing the official malt of AMC’s the Walking Dead.

The Sexton and TWD have joined forces to create a limited edition cocktail courier offering those adults that want to celebrate with a different type of ‘spirit’ this year! Designed with at-home watch parties in mind, The Walking Dead Cocktail Kit will feature the recipe and ingredients for eight serves of the Live for Today, a cocktail that marries the bitter bite of an aperitif liqueur, the boldness of grapefruit and blood orange, and the approachable complexity of The Sexton Single Malt. Also included is a variety of custom, co-branded The Walking Dead merchandise and the opportunity for recipients to access exclusive series content

Check out the CocktailCourier.com to see all the available cocktail boxes that can be delivered right to you.