The Bestie’s Gift Guide – Gifts to show her she’s an amazing friend

Kansas City, Mo. – We’re getting into more Christmas gifts but this time we have rounded up fun gift ideas to give the woman who’s always there for you. We’re calling it the Bestie’s Gift Guide as these gifts will say thank you for being a great friend.

Ada Lip Beauty Lipsticks & Lip Scrub | AdaLipBeauty.com

We’re going to start out with these beautiful shades of lipsticks from Ada Lip Beauty. This is a clean beauty brand that contains 3 gorgeous lip shades and a lip scrub. The pigments from these colors actually come from veggies such as beets, potatoes and more, which is what makes them packed with antioxidants and inflammatory ingredients. Plus, they are formulated with oils and butters for intense hydration. The three shades are labeled as affirmations such as i am.perfect, i am.brave., i am.whole. And over on the lip scrub side – it exfoliates and nourishes using vegan lip scrub made from natural sugar beads, cocoa seed butter, shea oil, and jojoba oil.

Irresistible Me Ponytail Hair Extensions | IrresisItibleMe.com

Next is for the one who’s always trying something new with her hair. This is the Irresistible Me Ponytail Hair Extensions. It’s the perfect quick and easy hairstyle. It’s available in a variety of colors and lengths. These clip-in ponytail extensions can be easily applied with the comb clip and wrap around ribbon. They are made with 100% Remy human hair and will help her add instant volume and texture without damaging your natural hair.

Rejected Hearts Club Jewelry | rejectedheartsclub.com

Next we have the gift for the girl who’s going through a break up or separation. We all know how tough that can be. So, we have a brand I truly love called the Rejected Hearts Club. It was created after the owner went through a breakup and needed to regain her independence. Their mission is to give hearts back one piece at a time as the story of 3 hearts. The heart you gave away, the heart that was rejected, and the heart they give back to you. From the single-hearted girl necklaces to the single-hearted girl necklaces to chain necklaces and more. Jewelry from the rejected hearts club will be sure to warm her heart.

Sanuk Cozy Vibe Low Slippers | Sanuk.com

And for the one who is a homebody and loves lounging around the house. Get her these super cozy vibe low slippers from Sanuk and she will love you forever. These cuddly slip-ons were designed with comfort, style and mother earth in mind. Overflowing with a fluffy wool blend that keeps your feet cozy in cold weather and then moisture-wicked dry when they warm up. They feature a brand-new slipper silhouette and collapsible heels of soft, responsibly sourced leather.

Shebird Freedom Tanks & Ribbed Cami | ShebirdShop.com

Then for the one who doesn’t sacrifice comfort for style. She can now have both with Shebird’s freedom tank and ribbed cami. Shebird’s revolutionary solution-wear features tops that eliminate the need to wear a separate bra, and still deliver a super-flattering, roll-free fit. Shebird’s tops are designed with the original fly free built-in bra under-layer and a flattering, chic outer layer.

It’s not a shelf bra or a sports bra: the fly free built-in bra is a fully-integrated built-in layer that lifts, shapes, and supports – without underwires and bra straps, and has a smooth finish that eliminates unsightly digs, bumps, and back fat.

Halara’s Cloudful Crossover Pocket Leggings | Halara.com

And to compliment the comfy top – she needs some comfy leggings to match. So here we have Halara’s Cloudful Crossover Pocket Plain Leggings in colors dark blue and boysenberry. The brand’s new cloudful fabric is top quality activewear fabric designed to feel as soft and light as a cloud. This innovative fabric is ultra-soft for all day comfort, with 4-way stretch, slimming effects and high shape retention. She won’t want to take these off.