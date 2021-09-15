The Clothes Rak shares the fall fashion must-haves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Clothes Rak has been dressing the ladies of Great Day KC this week, and Toni Talley is taking the opportunity to get their tips on fall fashion. And, like the mix of weather outside, they’re encouraging people to mix and match their summer and fall wardrobes as we make the switch to cooler weather.

As for the trends in fall fashion? Grab your cardigans and use them as a layering piece, or on their own. Also, be on the lookout for hats and leather leggings. The Clothes Rak just launched its fall lookbook and they’re ready to help you find the trends that work for you!

For more information, check out The Clothes Rak online and on Instagram.