The family-friendly fun around Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The weather is cooling off and fall festivals are in full swing around the metro. So, we put together a list of the family-friendly destinations this weekend.

Overland Park’s Fall Festival celebrates the season and its history with live music performed every hour on different stages, more than 80 artists showing off their work, along with fall drinks and food. The fun begins Friday, September 24 at 5pm, and continues on Saturday at 7:30am with the Overland Park Farmer’s Market at the Matt Ross Community Center parking lot.

On the Missouri side, Lee’s Summit’s Oktoberfest begins tonight in downtown Lee’s Summit running from 5pm until 11pm, Saturday from 10am to 11pm, and Noon to 4pm on Sunday. There will be a carnival, German food, beer, live entertainment and craft fair.

And if strolling through artist’s booths is more your style, you’re in luck. The Plaza Art Fair also returns this weekend. The 90th annual event runs tonight at 5 until Sunday at 5pm.

Plus, the Camp Leavenworth Festival begins today featuring fireworks, live music, food truck, family activities and more. Headlining the festival is hometown girl Melissa Etheridge joined by several local acts. Admission is free.

Or check out the stories we did on some other events this weekend: