KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.

Check out the Gumbo Festival from Noon to 4pm on Sunday October 9 at 18th and Vine. Learn more at https://www.theprospectkc.org/gumbo-festival.