If you want to challenge your inner toughness while staying fit, we’re talking to the business that’s doing just that for clients like Brittany Mathews. We’re talking to Jabari Washington who helped create the TUF Club, a fitness club centered around the individual. Whether you want to lose a little weight, get healthier or just feel more youthful, see how the TUF Club is helping people reach their goals.

For more information, check out TheTufClub.com.