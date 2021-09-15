The local eatery cooking up great food with a side a good deeds on Martini Corner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When you stop in for a meal at Cliff’s Taphouse on Martini Corner, you’re not just getting a great meal. You could also be supporting a local charity. Every Thursday the eatery is taking 20% of its sales to give to a different charity each month.

It’s an idea that just earned the relatively new restaurant a proclamation from the CIty Council. So, we stopped by to speak with Owner Larry Kime, to see what inspired him to give back.

Check out Cliff’s Taphouse online or visit the restaurant at 3044 Gillham Rd, Kansas City,MO 64108