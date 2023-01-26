KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This recipe, from Before The Butcher, uses all-natural, non-GMO ingredients that cater to the dietary needs of gluten-free folks, vegans, vegetarians, and more using plant-based chorizo to bring out the delicious spicy flavor that meat eaters and non-meat eaters will enjoy.

INGREDIENTS

• 14 oz. Plant-Based Chorizo

• 2 T vegetable oil 28 oz. can diced tomatoes, drain well

• 7 oz. can of diced green chilies, drain well

• 1 cup evaporated milk*

• 2 cups Monterey jack cheese*

• Shredded 2 green onions, sliced into rounds

• Your choice of chips or crisp crackers for dipping, or your favorite vegan alternative

TIME: 30 mins (Prep Time 10 mins / Cook Time 20 mins) SERVES: 10-15 TYPE: Vegetarian

• Heat vegetable oil in a large frying pan on medium heat. Add chorizo and cook for 5 minutes, breaking into crumbles as you stir.

• Add the drained diced tomatoes and green chiles to the skillet. Stir and cook until any moisture is gone.

• Pour the evaporated milk into the skillet. Stir until heated.

• Turn the heat to simmer, add 1 cup of the cheese. Stir until fully melted, repeat. Remove from heat.

• Garnish with sliced green onion and serve with crisp crackers or chips