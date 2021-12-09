The perfect outlet for the kid that’s constantly trying to negotiate their way in every situation

Great Day KC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Has your kid ever tried to negotiate with you? You tell them you’d give them $10 if they took out the trash, but they respond with, “How about $15?” and then they list the reasons why they deserve $15 instead of $10. One local business is encouraging local students to enhance those skills and put them to better use.

Michael Dipasquale of Dipasquale Moore Law Firm is encouraging these kids to learn and participate in Debate competitions. To learn more about Debate KC and get involved, check out https://debatekansascity.org/.

For more information on Michael’s personal injury law firm visit DMLawUSA.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first