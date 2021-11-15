The red kettles are back with even easier ways to donate to the Salvation Army and help local families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Have you heard the bells yet? The red kettles are back launching the season of giving and the Salvation Army is making it easier than ever to support their mission of helping Missouri and Kansas families. This is their biggest time of year to fundraise for everything they do all year long. So, we invited Executive Development for the Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Missouri Alex Kuebler to tell us all the ways we can help.

The bell ringers are out and your spare change can make a big difference at the kettles again this year, but you if you don’t have change, you can still give. There will be signs at the red kettles with QR codes that you can use to donate. Simply use your smartphone camera to ‘scan’ the QR code and it will direct your to a secure website where your can give.

Also, there is a project to match every $20 dollar bill that’s deposited in the red kettles this year. If you’ve got a twenty in your wallet, consider donating it, because it will mean $40 goes to the Salvation Army’s cause.

And if you don’t see a red kettle, you can still donate by visiting HopeMarchesOnKC.org until December 24th.