The simple bit of advice that Jason Sudeikis’ mom says helped her raise spectacular kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jason Sudeikis is having a great week, from his Emmy win for Ted Lasso and now named one of the top 100 most influential people by Time Magazine. He’s being recognized for his speech where he talked about the importance of being part of a team, and now we’re talking to the head of his team, his mom, Kathy Sudeikis.

She’s sharing stories into his childhood growing up in Overland Park, including whether or not he was a class clown. But, more importantly she shares the one simple piece of advice for all parents.

“All three of our kids are pretty spectacular,” she said. “Really and truly, I think exposing them to everything. I was blessed to be exposed to opera with my father in Chicago, in those glory days, and ship launches because he was a Navy officer. Just experiencing things from top to bottom, certainly Broadway.”

“Jason has been known to say that in his father’s car he listened to Bruce Springsteen and in my car he listened to Broadway shows.” she said.

Don’t miss Jason Sudeikis’ return to SNL this fall. He is set to guest host for the first time on October 23rd.