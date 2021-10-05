The special pets looking for a forever home at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – You’re going to want to slip on some sneakers to keep up with the energetic and adorable pets at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. They’re helping lost and abandoned cats and dogs who are looking for a forever home. Some of these pets have special needs, which the humane society simply calls ‘differently abled,’ and these dogs and cats are sure to win over your heart in a special way.

For more information on the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, visit their website.