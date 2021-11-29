The strategy that will have you sticking to your health goals while enjoying the holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – I’m sure many of us may feel some guilt this morning from all the deliciousness we consumed over the Thanksgiving weekend. And with the Christmas holiday ahead, now may be a good time to make sure we are on the right track to good health and fitness before the new year.
Toni Talley joins us live with a local fitness expert to give us a guide to being intentional this holiday season with daily exercises.

For more on personal trainer Craig Donnell of Intentional Living LLC, visit their website at https://www.intentionallivingllc.life

