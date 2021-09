Two super busy Kansas City moms were struggling to balance a healthy lifestyle, fitness, and parenting when they got together and came up with an idea that worked for them. Now that idea has become s full-fledged business as they helped empower more moms with the Lavendar Lifestyle.

To learn more about Lavendar Lifestyle, check them out on instagram and online. Mention this segment and you’ll receive 10% off their one-on-one workout plan.