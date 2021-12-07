The ultimate holiday gift set finds at Sephora

The holiday season is upon us, and many of us are busy shopping, trying to find

the perfect gifts for our loved ones. Sometimes, we could all use a little gift inspiration! So today, we’re sharing with you some incredible gifts available this holiday season at Sephora. From makeup to skincare, from haircare to fragrance, Sephora has something for everyone on your list. And, you may just want to snag a few of these items and treat yourself!

Sephora Collection – Holiday Vibes – Set of 8 Face and Body Masks

This cute little kit contains eight bestselling skincare masks for your face, hair, hands and feet, featuring ingredients like pomegranate, mango, aloe vera and charcoal. This set is valued at $36 but sells for only $25 – such great value!

PAT McGRATH LABS MTHRSHP MEGA: CELESTIAL ODYSSEY Eyeshadow Palette

No holiday look is complete without a little sparkle and shine. This limited-edition 18-shade eyeshadow palette by Pat McGrath Labs includes fantasy-inducing shades like “Saturn Sunset” and “Galactic Glow,”

available in five next-level finishes, from shimmer to sparkle to metallic to matte. This is the perfect palette to mix and match shades, and easily create so many different day-to-night looks.



amika Blowout Buffet Blow Dryer Brush & Styling Set

Next, we have this amazing hair dryer brush and styling set from amika – the

perfect recipe for a shiny, bouncy blowout! This set features the brand’s award-winning two-in-one Hair Blow Dryer Brush, The Wizard Detangling Primer and Perk Up Dry Shampoo, so you can maintain your salon-quality look. This one is valued $150 – but it can be yours for only $99. A holiday season

must!



Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Cream Lip Stain Set

Lipstick is back this year! This set from Sephora Collection is guaranteed to be

a hit for any beauty lover on your list. It features 6 full-size versions of Sephora Collection’s bestselling Cream Lip Stains in matte finish shades to perfect your holiday pout – and all are

formulated to last wherever the day or night takes you! From red to mauve and blush, there are so many great color options here. And, this set is valued at $90 but retails for only $30 – such a steal!



Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Luxury Perfume Gift Set

Candles and fragrances always make great holiday gifts. This set from Maison

Louis Marie has an earthy & woody scent, which is perfect for the holiday

season. A $160 value, this set retails for only $114, and it includes a lovely perfume,

roll-on perfume oil and a candle.



You can get all of these great products – and many more! – at Sephora stores, on Sephora.com or on the Sephora mobile app. Now is a great time to shop. Sephora’s first-ever Beauty for All Event is going on now through Sunday, December 12. You can receive 20% off your purchase* using the code GIFTEASY and 30% off Sephora Collection purchases. The sale is open to all Sephora Beauty Insider members – but if you’re not yet a member, no need to worry! The Beauty Insider program is easy and free to join, so everyone can get in on the deals and easily find the best holiday gifts for anyone on their list. Go to Sephora.com to learn more.