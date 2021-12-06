Three new holiday movies coming to a TV near you; two starring real-life sisters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One certainty as we get into the holiday season, is that there will be new Christmas movies hitting the small screen to get you into the festive spirit. So, we caught up with the stars of three of those movies, one from the Disney Channel, and two from the ever prolific Hallmark Channel.

Christmas Again | new holiday movie on Disney Channel

First, the Disney channel premieres ‘Christmas Again.’ this magical new holiday comedy for kids and families follows a young girl named Ro and her journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. We spoke with actors Alexis Carra and Daniel Sunjata about the film.

If you want to catch Christmas Again, the movie airs on the Disney channel.

Sister Swap: a Hometown Holiday | Hallmark Channel

Now if you love the Hallmark Channel – here are two you need to catch. “Sister Swap, a Hometown Holiday” and “Sister Swap, Christmas in the City.” Real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams have teamed up to executive produce both movies premiering this year during Hallmark Channel’s beloved annual “Countdown to Christmas.”

You can enjoy both of these movies on the Hallmark Channel. “Sister Swap, a Hometown Holiday” premiered Sunday at 7 pm and “Sister Swap, Christmas in the City” premieres this Sunday at 7 pm.