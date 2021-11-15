Three tips to take amazing fall foliage portraits of your kids with your smartphone camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fall foliage has come and it is almost gone. But before it completely goes away, there’s still time to get in a few photos. Even if it’s just your smart phone. I met up with local photographer Leah Evans to get some tips on how to shoot on your own.

Tips to taking great pictures

Look for diffused of soft lighting. Overcast days will make sure you don’t get harsh shadows on your subjects. If it’s not overcast, try to take pictures around sunrise or sunset for the best lighting outside.

Get on eye level when you’re photographing kids.

Look for moments of genuine emotion. You can encourage this by getting the kids to interact with each other or the scenery or have them tell jokes.

A big thank you to our models Ruby and Ella. They did a great job for the shoot and they had a lot of fun.