Time strategies designed to help parents take the stress out of schedules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Is your hectic schedule making you feel the pressure as a parent? We have a few tips to help you make better use of your time.

Plan ahead to get a lot done the night before, such as laying out the kids clothes or getting your coffee ready. All the things that can take off time from your morning, so you’re starting your day off with less chaos.

Maximize every minute of your day while your kids at school. Block your time for what needs to happen during the day. Block out quick 5 minute breaks to give your brain a break and to get the little chores done around the house.