KANSAS CITY, Mo. -The most wonderful time of the year is almost here which means decorations like Christmas trees, ornaments, and lights will fill the spaces throughout homes to bring in the holiday spirit. But what happens when the holidays are over and it’s time to store all those decorations? I spoke with Kansas City company, Closets by Design, to gain a few tips that could help make putting it all away easier.

To learn more about Closets by Design visit their website.