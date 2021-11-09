Tips to staying sober during a season of holiday parties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s no secret that we like our cocktails here on Great Day KC. But we are also aware of the fact that not everyone can indulge in a drink or two. You may be wanting to cut back or maybe have had some situations where you have to say, “No more.” And rightly so. So we’re going to help you out today by getting you some advice on how to stay strong when alcohol is around at holiday functions.

We’re talking to Marci Hopkins, an expert helping people stay sober when it matters most.

