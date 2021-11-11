Travel awards reveal the top destinations and trends for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo – The Travvy Awards is the Oscars of the travel industry and it recognizes the best of the best in the travel industry as voted on by industry travel experts and advisers. Joining us now to talk about the awards and travel trends for the season is travel expert and executive editor of TravelPulse.com Eric Bowman.

Miami tops the lists for vacations domestically, and internationally, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Greece took the tops spots. The top travel trend right now isn’t about a destinations, it’s about staying safe on vacation, which is why they also have an award for best travel insurance company. This year’s winner was Allianz Travel Insurance.

Check out all the winners at TravvyAwards.com.