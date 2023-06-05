KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experience Kansas City’s greatest connection to the night sky and beyond. You can do so at Union Station inside the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium. Great Day KC’s Palmer Davidson is taking a trip to the universe in his own space suit to taste test astronaut ice cream and see what the planetarium has to offer.

Check out this all-ages show that is always changing to reflect the night sky above Kansas City during that season. For tickets and show times visit UnionStation.org. And check out Stars on Mars with William Shatner Monday’s on FOX4 to see celebrities compete on a ‘Mars colony.’