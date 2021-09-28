Try It Tuesday: Testing out products to help you save time on your beauty routine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s Try It Tuesday on Great Day KC, and Donna and Adriana have spent the last week trying out the first round of products. See what they thought of the first three items.

Ayam Makeup Wipes – Adriana gave them a hesitant thumbs up, noting that they tended to sting her eyes at time. Donna loves them, especially how much time they saved her.

Ayam Shampoo and Conditioner – Donna and Adriana both would buy this again, noting that it left their hair feeling sleeker.

CHI Volumizer Blow Out Brush – Adriana says this is a definite buy for her. She loved how easy it was to get the volume from a blow out. Check out the video to see it in action.

Now, for next week, Donna and Adriana will be trying out products aimed at helping us relax.

Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace – Three soothing guided mediation

Travertine Eucalyptus Steam Shower Spray

Bliss Essential Oils

Have a product that you want Adriana and Donna to try out? Send us your ideas for #TryItTuesday on Twitter or Facebook!