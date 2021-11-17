Turn your favorite fall leaves into an art project for all ages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’re planning on a nature walk this week, be sure to collect a few leaves. Linda the funky artist shows us how you and the kids can put them to good use.

Supplies

Leaves for inspiration

Crayons

Watercolors, a simple Prang set is perfect

Instructions

Draw a large leaf in pencil on a piece of paper, including the veins on the leaf to divide up the leaf. In each section use crayons to draw different designs making sure to press down hard with the crayon. Outline each of the sections with a thick black line in crayon. Now take your watercolor paints and add water to each of the colors you will be using. Then paint each section of the leaf as well as the background of the page. You can even add salt to the watercolors for some interesting effects.

