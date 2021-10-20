Turn your porch lights pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Have you noticed any porches brightened up in pink lately? It’s part of a porch light campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and if you’re looking for pink lights, we’ve got the place to get them. Advent Health has teamed up with Ace Hardware to shine a light on breast cancer screenings. Check out the video to learn more about the Pink Porch Campaign.

To get your pink bulbs – visit a local Westlake Ace Hardware store or give them a call at 913-888-0808 for any questions before heading there.