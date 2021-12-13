Twelve Days of Christmas Gift Guide: On the first day …

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alright, there are only 12 days until Christmas. So, we are kicking off Great Day KC’s Twelve Days of Christmas Gift Guide where we check out great last minute gift ideas for the whole fam, friends, and more.

Bouquet Box DIY Flower Box | BouquetBox.com

We’re starting out with the gift that will bring joy to the gardener in your life. This is the December holiday wish box from the first ever DIY floral arranging system, the bouquet box. Now the bouquet box features curated flowers, a reusable vase, custom tools, and step-by-step tutorials to create the picture-perfect display this holiday season.

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet | ManlyManCo.com

And from flower bouquets to beef jerky bouquets. Here we have the ultimate man’s gift from Manly Man Co’s. This beef jerky bouquet’s “vase” is a manly man pint glass and is pre-arranged, sealed and packaged fresh with oxygen absorbers in a stylish branded box. There are 4 flavors of jerky – original, teriyaki, hot, and mixed. How cool is this – the petals are made with 100% beef. Stem sections are made from a mouthwatering blend of beef, pork, and spices.

Sportschic Maxi Tote | SportsChic.com – Use code ‘JOY30’ for 30%off

And next – mom will love this tote from sports chic. Now i love this brand. It’s such a reliable, multi-functional and stylish vegan bag brand. Here we have the classic blue or coriander beige maxi tote. They are amazing from the gym to work to play and travel – these totes do it all. They’re easy to clean with durable waterproof exteriors and nylon interiors, and have patent pending easy access insulated pockets that keep drinks and snacks hot and/or cold.

Osmo Coding Starter Kit | PlayOsmo.com

Let’s not leave out the kids who made the nice list this year. If your kiddo is interested in learning how to code, the Osmo Coding Starter Kit is a best selling STEM product teaching various levels of coding to kids ages five to 10. Children learn basic coding concepts like problem solving, computational thinking and coding fundamentals. The Osmo Coding Starter Kit is available for Ipad or Fire tablets and can be purchased on Amazon.com.



Caviar & Diamond Skincare Set | VincenzoSkincare.com

For the woman who takes great care of her skin. This is the premiere skincare set. This is the caviar and diamond luxury skincare gift set from Vincenzo Spinnato. The set consists of the dual active micellar fluid, which acts as a cleanser, toner, and makeup remover. The morning dew drops day facial treatment that works just like botox. It also has the dual active eye cream and dual active face cream, which moisturizes and reduces wrinkles and fine lines and improves the skins overall appearance for youthful looking skin. This set is called caviar and diamonds because these products have a Caviar and Diamond Complex packed with life-supporting proteins, vitamins and minerals, which are the building blocks of great skin.