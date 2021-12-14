Twelve Days of Christmas Gift Guide: on the second day …

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We’re continuing Great Day KC’s Twelve Days of Christmas Gift Guide a new selection of fun gifts to give this season.

Movie lover gift box | dalveyandco.com

First we’ll start with something for the movie lover – this is a gift box from dalvey and co – it consists of eat what you watch – a cookbook for movie lovers by andrew rea and –

you can shop this at davley and co dot com

Pi bluetooth communication headset | sena.com

Then your son might need some new ear phones but not just any old ear phones. These pi bluetooth communication headset converts your favorite outdoor-sport helmet into 2-way bluetooth intercom. A compact headset, pi’s design makes it easy to attach to most cycling or skating helmets, or any other helmet with a strap width of up to 18 milimeters. The device operation utilizes a two-button layout located on the left speaker. Just clip the sena pi to your helmet straps, hold the buttons to turn on the device, and ride connected! Shop at sena.com

Makeup organizer travel case | x-nrglife.com

And for the girls who love their makeup. A new makeup case would mean the world to them. Take a look at a few options from xtra-nrg life. This is the makeup organizer travel case in a large and small sizes. This makeup travel organizer case is designed for beauty, travel, and home use. It is easy to organize your cosmetics and is portable and practical. Comes with a shoulder strap for easy carry, bracing straps to hold lid upright, and pvc covers that are easy to clean. The dividers are adjustable and removable. Shop this at x dash n-r-g life dot com

Makeup brush bag | x-nrglife.com

We also have the travel makeup brush bag in pink. It holds assorted-sized brush easily. It stands on its own for easy access to the brushes. You just fold down the top and grab the brush you need. Shop this at x dash nrg life dot com.

Flosie & dalva red crystal satin pumps | ninashoes.com

Every woman needs a pair of red heels in chiefs kingdom. You never know when she’s going to need to strut her stuff on any given red friday. So look at these beauties from nina shoes. These are the flosie red-crystal satin heels. They are a peep-toe pump with a side-bow sandal lifted by a half inch platform and slim heel. Plus an adjustable ankle strap. And these gorgeous ones are dalva red-crystal satin pumps. They have a simple silhouette that is accented with exotic feathers and illuminated with hotfix crystals. A slip-on style for ease of fit and support. Shop both of these at nina shoes dot com.

Bouncy pals bouncy shark | amazon.com

Now, if you’re still deciding what to gift your little one for christmas, check out i play i learn bouncy pals. They’re the perfect way to get toddlers up and moving in a fun, playful and creative manner. This one is the hopping shark. This adorable plush covered hopping shark is beautifully made with eye-catching features. Take one look, touch, and fall in love. It’s an inflatable ride on shark that is stable and thick, but soft and lightweight. You can shop the hopping shark by bouncy pals on amazon.

Steakager pro 15 | steakager.com

Today we have a little something for everyone including the chef in your family. The steakager pro 15 is the perfect gift to give as it helps to make high-quality dry-aged steak accessible to enjoy in the comforts of home! Dry-aged steak is the secret of every world-class steakhouse, and an ancient process that produces a chemical reaction that breaks down beef and transforms it to richly flavored, fork-cut tender steaks. The steakager pro 15 offers a safe and effective dry-aging function at an accessible price and uses computer-controlled tech to control humidity inside the unit. The steak ager pro 15 is available at steak ager dot com as well as amazon.