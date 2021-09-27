Using Esports for a lesson in goal setting and team building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – What started as a video game truck has grown into a learning experience that’s giving access to kids across the metro. We’re taking you inside the new program designed to teach kids the game of Esports by going beyond the controller.

From goal setting to team building and even mental health, how they’re using video games to teach an even bigger lesson.

Unified Esports Association is partnering with the Mid-Continent Public Library for classes, and you can sign up your child on its website at mymcpl.com. The first class is set to start October 11.

And to learn more about the video game truck and how you can rent it, visit LocalLegendsGaming.com