Today's forecast is a lot like Monday's: rain in the morning but decreasing clouds and warming temperatures in the afternoon. Rain/storms will be moving east away from our area as clouds move away too! Highs will quickly get back to the low and mid 70s before sunset today. Thursday may hold rain for a few south and east of town in the afternoon, but Friday continues to look like the next best chance of widespread rain. Showers and storms will come in Thursday night after midnight into Friday morning. After a week of rain, the weekend looks great with sunshine and Fall-like weather.

