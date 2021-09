KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas City, Kansas School District plans to discuss the issue of making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for teachers and staff. The issue is on the agenda for the school board's regular meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield first brought up the issue during a board meeting earlier this month. At that time, Stubblefield pointed to the fact that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County mandated vaccines for employees. Those who aren’t vaccinated are required to be tested weekly.