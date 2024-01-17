KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Build your chili bowl! In this VEGANUARY segment, which is comprised of healthy non-meat alternatives, Chef Gigi the Vegan is serving up a delicious Chili plate with all the toppings!

It’s the perfect fuss-free dinner or game day delicious meal!

Sauté the base veggies (onion, celery, peppers) and spices to create great flavor. Stir in the beans, tomatoes, and vegetable broth, then simmer until all the flavors combine. Top as desired, then serve and enjoy!

Ingredients needed for this recipe:

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 green bell peppers, diced

3 ribs celery, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 small carrots, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons ancho chili powder*

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (Optional)

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 15-ounce (425 g) cans red kidney beans, drained

2 15-ounce (425 g) cans pinto beans, drained

2 28-ounce (793 g) cans crushed tomatoes

1 cup (235 ml) low-sodium vegetable broth (or water)

Optional Toppings: green onions, nutritional yeast, vegan sour cream, etc.