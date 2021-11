KANSAS CITY, Mo – A former member of the 1st Ranger Battalion is bringing the lessons learned in the military to his practices in agriculture. Owner Patrick Montgomery of KC Cattle not only looks to raise quality beef for the very same people and communities he once served as a Ranger but he is also bringing job opportunities to the men and women in uniform.

To order your Wagyu beef and steaks, chicken or pork visit KCCattlecompany.com.