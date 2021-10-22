Visit the longest and largest wedding show in the KC area this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Know anyone tying the knot soon? Well then you need to get them to this event. This weekend, there will be over 100 vendors at the Kansas City Engaged Wedding show, and more than $10,000 in prizes up for grabs! Ellen Hein, owner of KC Engaged Wedding Show, visited Great Day KC to tells us what you can expect to find at the show.

The KC Engaged Wedding Show is Sunday, October 24 from 10am to 4pm at the Overland Park Convention Center. For more information, visit www.KCEngagedShow.com.