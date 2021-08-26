WDAF-TV FOX4 adds a new local lifestyle and entertainment show

KANSAS CITY, MO (August 20th, 2021) –Join WDAF-TV FOX4 this September for a new local lifestyle and entertainment show, Great Day KC. This live show will launch on September 13, 2021 and will feature all things that make Kansas City GREAT! Hosted by Adrianna Davalos, Donna Bozzo, and Toni Talley, Great Day KC will be a one-hour show, airing weekdays at 11 a.m.

FOX4 Vice President and General Manager, Tracy Brogden-Miller stated, “We are delighted to offer Kansas City viewers, Great Day KC, a trendy show that covers local and national celebrities, health & beauty, finance, and more. Hosts Adriana Davalos, Donna Bozzo and Toni Talley will provide a variety of daily happenings, in Kansas City and surrounding areas.”

Adriana Davalos is an award-winning lifestyle TV host and producer. She joins FOX4 from Nexstar sister station, WNCN CBS17 where she helped launch a brand-new lifestyle show for the Raleigh-Durham market. Prior to CBS17, she worked at WJFW NBC12 where she successfully rebranded lifestyle show Up North @ 4. Before working in television, she worked for several online publications covering Hollywood’s biggest events, red carpets, galas, and award shows. She has a long history of interviewing high profile celebrities such as Kobe Bryant, Mario Lopez, Guiliana Rancic, and more. Adriana is a California native and a California State University graduate with a BA in communication studies.

Donna Bozzo is a worldwide author and national TV contributor with decades of experience working with national brands and contributing to local and national TV shows such as the TODAY Show. In addition to her extensive experience on camera, Donna has equal experience working behind the lens as a TV programming & creative services director/producer/writer/editor, and she has more than 20 years’ experience developing multi-platform marketing campaigns for industries in the parenting, healthcare, education, tech and financial space. She is an Indiana University graduate with a BA in journalism, speech communications and psychology.

Toni Talley is a Kansas City native. She worked as a Multi-Media Journalist at WACH Fox in Columbia, South Carolina. Her background also includes public relations, marketing and sales. She has worked for The Examiner Newspaper and most recently at Starlight Theatre, an iconic outdoor Broadway and Concerts venue in the heart of Kansas City. Talley is a graduate of Raytown South High School. She received her BA in Mass Communications from Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and her MS in Applied Communications from Missouri State University.

Great Day KC will join the #1 daytime line up in Kansas City, following Live! With Kelly and Ryan and will lead into FOX4 News at Noon.

As an entertaining talk show, Great Day KC will also serve as an opportunity for businesses to sponsor segments and content.

About Great Day KC

Great Day KC is a brand-new local lifestyle and entertainment show featuring all things that make Kansas City GREAT! From the latest in fashion, to food, fitness and fun events in Kansas City, Great Day KC will reach over 986,160+ television households in Kansas City and beyond. Providing a variety of “happenings” in the KC and surrounding areas, Great Day KC will air for one (1) hour, weekdays at 11 am. Some Great Day KC segments are sponsored.

About FOX4 and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 1949, WDAF-TV became the first television station to broadcast in Kansas City. With more than 60 hours of news programming every week, FOX 4 is continuing 71 years of excellence and service to the Kansas City Community. WDAF-TV FOX4, is an affiliate of the Nexstar Media Group.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC,

CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

