Posted: Nov 22, 2023 / 01:46 PM CST Updated: Nov 22, 2023 / 01:46 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this special WEDNESDAY edition of FRIDAY FLICKS with movie critic Patrick Moore, he looks at the new releases “Napoleon”, “Saltburn” and “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain” Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel