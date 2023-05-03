KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Erin-Michelle Luttrell of Eclairs de la Lune boutique bakery, shows us a simple way to create Lemon White Chocolate Truffles.
Ingredients
- 1 cup white chocolate chips – 180 g
- 1/4 cup butter – 60 g
- 1 big pinch salt
- 2 tbsp lemon zest 2 lemons
- 3 tbsp. heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla paste or extract optional
- 2-3 drops yellow food coloring optional
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar for rolling
Instructions
- Place the white chocolate chips in a medium mixing bowl and set aside.
- In a small saucepan, melt the butter and salt with the lemon zest. Stir in the heavy cream and heat the mixture until almost boiling. Pour the hot cream mixture through a fine-mesh sieve directly over the white chocolate chips. Add the vanilla paste or essence and optional food coloring, then stir until the mixture is smooth.
- Cover the truffle mixture and refrigerate until the mixture is firm enough to shape into balls, about 30 minutes to 1 h.
- Scoop heaping teaspoonfuls of the chocolate mixture and form into balls. Roll the balls in the powdered sugar. Refrigerate the truffles for at least 30 minutes before enjoying.