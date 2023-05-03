KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Erin-Michelle Luttrell of Eclairs de la Lune boutique bakery, shows us a simple way to create Lemon White Chocolate Truffles.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white chocolate chips – 180 g
  • 1/4 cup butter – 60 g
  • 1 big pinch salt 
  • 2 tbsp lemon zest 2 lemons 
  • 3 tbsp. heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tsp vanilla paste or extract optional
  • 2-3 drops yellow food coloring optional
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar for rolling

Instructions

  1. Place the white chocolate chips in a medium mixing bowl and set aside.
  2. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and salt with the lemon zest. Stir in the heavy cream and heat the mixture until almost boiling. Pour the hot cream mixture through a fine-mesh sieve directly over the white chocolate chips. Add the vanilla paste or essence and optional food coloring, then stir until the mixture is smooth.
  3. Cover the truffle mixture and refrigerate until the mixture is firm enough to shape into balls, about 30 minutes to 1 h.
  4. Scoop heaping teaspoonfuls of the chocolate mixture and form into balls. Roll the balls in the powdered sugar. Refrigerate the truffles for at least 30 minutes before enjoying.