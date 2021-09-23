What to expect at the free Ameri’kana Block Party this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A block party is coming to the Crossroads this Saturday, September 25 from Noon to 5pm. Launched by Art as Mentorship and Making Movies, the event was created to celebrate the diversity within our community. Great Day KC talked to a few of the makers and artists that will be part of the free, family-friendly event.

For more information, check out Ameri’kana Block Party’s facebook event page and join them Saturday 9/25 from Noon to 5pm near Grinders at 417 E. 18th Street in Kansas City, Mo.