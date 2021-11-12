What to Watch: Check out what’s new on TV with Yellowstone, Twenties and Tug of War

Kansas City, Mo. – Let’s get into what to watch for new and returning shows on tv for you enjoy this season.

Yellowstone | Sundays on Paramount+

First up, we have the return of paramount TV’s “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and more.

The series just kicked off its fourth season. The storyline chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest cattle ranch in the United States. We’re talking to Wes Bentley for a sneak peek at the season.

You can catch Yellowstone airing on Paramount Plus on Sunday nights.

Twenties | airs Wednesdays on BET

Kick back and navigate or re-live your younger days with the hit scripted series, Twenties…now airing on BET. Follow the main character who is chasing her dreams of becoming a screenwriter alongside her two best friends. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love, and inclusion.

You can catch Twenties airing onBET on Wednesday’s at 9 pm.

Tug of Words | airs weekdays on Game Show Network

And if you love a good game show, you’re in for a treat with Tug of Words. It’s new on the game show network and hosted by Emmy-winning sportscaster Ahmad Rashad. Rashad is setting up some verbal volleyball in Tug of Words as teams compete to answer word clue questions correctly and pull the flag on the tug of war rope to their side. You can catch tug of wars airing weekdays on game show network.