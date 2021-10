MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas State University announced Friday it will now require all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine by a deadline at the end of the year.

K-State Provost Charles Taber announced in a virtual town hall for staff that all employees must be fully vaccinated by Wednesday, Dec. 8. K-State's decision takes the federal vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden a step further, since the federal rules announced in September still allow workers at large employers to opt into showing negative COVID-19 tests weekly.