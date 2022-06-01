KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Crackle+ is a streaming channel that releases new movies and shows on its platform every month, and it’s free. Here to share details on the latest entertainment releases on Crackle for June is Crackle Communications Director Chris Woolsey.

A Life in 10 Pictures tells the story of an iconic individual through 10 pictures. Each month is a new celebrity and this month the focus is on Freddie Mercury.

Harry Styles Live in Manchester is a concert documentary that also dives into Harry Styles life as he takes viewers on a tour of his hometown of Manchester. It features all of the original solo footage from his first album.

Among the other movies coming are some very intense options such as The Taking of Pelham 123, Law Abiding Citizen, Edge of Tomorrow, and more.

Download the Crackle app from your favorite app store to watch it all for free.