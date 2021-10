LIBERTY, Mo. – We’re headed to a winery in Liberty, Mo. to talk all things red white and rose for today’s Wine Wednesday. Go you inside a former Odd Fellows home turned winery. Rich in history and with wine you can’t find anywhere else, journey to Belvoir Winery to explore one of the best vineyards Missouri has to offer. One sip at a time.

Belvoir Winery is open seven days a week. 11 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.