KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Go on a walk or lay poolside with your family in stylish retro looks from GoGoBloom. Hear from designer, Molly Heise, about how she got started and where she finds inspiration for her hand-drawn fabrics. To purchase GoGoBloom, visit ShopGoGoBloom.com. Use code ‘GreatDayFree’ for free shipping through Friday, May 12.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction