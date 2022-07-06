Philadelphia, Pa. — Cronuts sent shockwaves through the food scene in 2013. Now, this could be the next big trend. It’s a corn dog doughnut. It was created by a pastry chef at Okie Dokie Donuts in Philadelphia. The treat is exactly what it sounds like, a sweet corn donut with a whole hot dog inside. It’s the served with a side of deli mustard for dipping.

Originally a one-day special, the corn dog donuts sold out within a few hours, and the store announced on its Facebook page that they intend to bring them back to the menu soon.