Five Kansas City-area hospitals made Healthgrades’ ranking of the 250 best hospitals in the United States.

Three of the hospitals making the cut are part of HCA Midwest Health: Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence; Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park; and Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

The other selected hospitals are: Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, part of Prime Health Care Services Inc.; and The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, part of The University of Kansas Health System.

The hospitals ranked as the 250 best are considered to be among the top 5% in the nation.

Of the five locals honored, only KU Hospital also made the top 50 list, which recognizes the top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year. This is the third consecutive year that KU Hospital has appeared in that group.