OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — HCA Healthcare is warning patients about a data security breach.

The health care company said it found out recently someone posted a list containing patients personal information online.

The information includes:

Patient name, city, state, and zip code;

Patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender; and

Patient service date, location and next appointment date.

HCA said the information on the list was used to send email messages such as appointment reminders to patients.

The company said someone stole the information from an external storage location used to automate the email messages.

HCA provided a long list of hundreds of hospitals and clinics that may have been impacted by the data breach. Kansas City-area locations include:

Kansas Menorah Medical Center Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Missouri Belton Regional Medical Center Centerpoint Medical Center Lafayette Regional Health Center Lee’s Summit Medical Center Research Medical Center



There are also nearly 90 clinics in the Kansas City area included. The full list is available at HCAHealthcare.com.

The health care company says it will contact anyone directly impacted and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services if it is appropriate.

The issue is under investigation by a third-party forensic and threat intelligence company and it was reported to law enforcement. HCA also immediately disabled access to the storage location.

HCA said it has not yet identified malicious activity on its systems or networks that would have caused a leak of information.