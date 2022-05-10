MERRIAM, Kan. — A local health care provider is looking to rearrange its parking lot to make way for a new cancer treatment facility.

The Merriam Planning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary development plan for AdventHealth to construct a new cancer center at its Shawnee Mission campus.

The blue star shows the location for the proposed cancer center

To make room for the new treatment center, AdventHealth intends to demolish the existing two-story parking garage located on the northside of W. 74th Street to the west of the existing Shawnee Mission Heart and Vascular Center.

Construction of the three-story, 70,995-square-foot building will require the hospital to remove roughly 546 parking spaces. The applicant is proposing to build a new 229-space parking lot to the north of the new cancer center to help offset parking needs.

The preliminary development plan will progress to the Merriam City Council later this month for final review. Once construction is complete, the new building will replace AdventHealth’s current cancer center located at 9301 W. 74th St., Suite 100.