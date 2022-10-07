A recall has been issued for two products sold at ALDI locations in Kansas due to E. Coli outbreak concerns.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for two products sold at Kansas and Missouri grocery stores in the midst of an E. coli outbreak investigation that has sickened 20 people across the country.

According the the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a recall has been issued on Oct. 7 for two frozen falafel products sold exclusively at ALDI locations. The products are being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of an outbreak of a strain of E. coli.

Twenty people have been sickened and five have been hospitalized in connection with this outbreak, according to the FDA.

Only one person has been confirmed to have fallen ill due to contact with the falafel products in Kansas. Other cases of illness have been confirmed in Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The full range of locations where these products were sold includes:

Alabama,

Arizona,

Arkansas,

California,

Connecticut,

Delaware,

District of Columbia,

Florida,

Georgia,

Illinois,

Indiana,

Iowa,

Kansas,

Kentucky,

Louisiana,

Maryland,

Massachusetts,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Mississippi,

Missouri,

Nebraska,

New Hampshire,

New Jersey,

New York,

North Carolina,

North Dakota,

Ohio,

Oklahoma,

Pennsylvania,

Rhode Island,

South Carolina,

Tennessee,

Texas,

Virginia,

West Virginia and

Wisconsin.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers are encouraged by the FDA not to eat, sell or serve recalled Earth Grown Falafel or Garlic & Herb Falafel sold by ALDI after June 24, 2021. These products are no longer available for sale as they were removed from store shelves on Oct. 6. However, they were sold frozen and have a long shelf-life of 18 months.

