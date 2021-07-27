Another local medical center ranks on annual list of Kansas City area’s best hospitals

Saint Luke’s Health System landed a second Kansas City-area hospital among the region’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report‘s annual ranking of the country’s medical centers.

Although the University of Kansas Hospital kept its title as the No. 1 hospital in the Kansas City metro and No. 1 in the state of Kansas, Saint Luke’s landed both Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, which ranked No. 2 in the metro and No. 2 in the state of Missouri, and Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, which ranked No. 5 in the metro and 12th in the state, on the ranking.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, ranked on the magazine’s prestigious best hospitals honor roll at No. 17 in the nation as well as No. 1 in Missouri, where 14 hospitals ranked. Only three hospitals in Kansas ranked.

North Kansas City Hospital, which ranked third locally and tied for eighth in Missouri, and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam, which ranked fourth in the metro and placed third in Kansas, joined the other three metro hospitals.